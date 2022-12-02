The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Salvador Allende Gossens: A Testimony

Salvador Allende Gossens: A Testimony

&
| 18 min

A brief acquaintance with the president of Chile before his assassination in September, 1973. In 1972, several miners from Québec went to Chile to observe mining operations there. They also met with the President of the Republic. Salvador Allende explains, publicly at a meeting of icampanneros r, as well as in a conference with the visitors, the revolutionary socio-economic reforms he envisages for his country, which include nationalization of the copper industry. René Lévesque, Théo Gagné and Joseph Gosselin appear in the film. (A film for all students of political change. With English subtitles).

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Credits
  • director
    Maurice Bulbulian
    Michel Gauthier
  • producer
    Jean-Marc Garand
  • camera
    Martin Duckworth
    Pierre Letarte
  • sound
    Richard Besse

Related Films

See also
Politics and Government
Mining
Developing Countries
All subjects

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore