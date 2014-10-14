The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Who Shot My Brother?

| 1 h 35 min

Some phone calls can turn your life upside down. That's what happened to filmmaker Germán Gutiérrez when he got a call from Colombia informing him there had just been an assassination attempt on his older brother Oscar, a political activist hated by the establishment but adored by the disenfranchised. In this film, Germán Gutiérrez, who has been living in Montreal for the past thirty years, recounts his quest to find the hired gunmen who tried to kill Oscar, and also to expose the roots of the violence that has taken hold of his native country.

Credits
  • research
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • direction
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • collaboration
    Carmen Garcia
  • script
    Carmen Garcia
    Germán Gutiérrez
  • assistant director
    Ricardo Restrepo
  • additional research
    Tom Puchniak
  • photography
    Germán Gutiérrez
    Ricardo Restrepo
    Juan Cantero
  • sound recording
    Cesar Salazar
    John Monte
    Paul Gauthier
  • picture editing
    Jean-Marie Drot
  • editing assistant
    Juan Cantero
  • additional editing
    Danièle Gagné
  • original music
    Jimmy Tanaka
  • supervision - sound editing
    Paul Gauthier
  • supervision - dialogue editing
    Paul Gauthier
  • special effects editing
    Dr Donayer
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • translation
    John Irving
  • subtitles
    John Irving
  • narration script
    Carmen Garcia
  • narration
    Luis de Cespedes
  • narration recording
    Leonardo Lamela
    Patrice Gil
  • voice director
    Mary Armstrong
  • technical support - editing
    Martine Forget
    Ochelle Greenidge
    Isabelle Painchaud
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • computer graphics
    Demian Fuica
    Cristian Fuica
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
  • re-recording
    Luc Léger
  • stunt double
    Alexis Villegas Alcaran
    Cesar Agusto Lescano
    Gerardo Rodon
    Gilberto Loaiza
  • auditor
    Marc Chartrand
  • marketing officer
    David Boisclair
  • marketing officer - assistance
    Jenny Thibault
  • administrator
    Denise DesLauriers
  • administrative staff
    Hélène Regimbal
    Lise Lévesque
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • line producer
    Johanne Bergeron
  • producer
    Yves Bisaillon
    Carmen Garcia

