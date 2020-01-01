No More Tears Sister: Anatomy of Hope and Betrayal

No More Tears Sister: Anatomy of Hope and Betrayal

| 1 h 18 min

A story of love, revolution, and betrayal, No More Tears Sister explores the price of truth in times of war. Set during the violent ethnic conflict that has enveloped Sri Lanka over decades, the documentary recreates the courageous and vibrant life of renowned human rights activist, Dr. Rajani Thiranagama. Mother, anatomy professor, and symbol of hope, Rajani was assassinated at the age of thirty-five. Stunningly photographed, using rare archival footage, intimate correspondence and poetic recreations, the story of Rajani and her family delves into rarely explored themes - revolutionary women and their dangerous pursuit of justice.

Credits
  • writer
    Helene Klodawsky
  • director
    Helene Klodawsky
  • editor
    Patricia Tassinari
  • director of photography
    François Dagenais
  • narrator
    Michael Ondaatje
  • sound design
    Louis Dupire
  • music composer
    Bertrand Chénier
  • musician
    Bertrand Chénier
    Julie Trudeau
    Caty Elisabeth
  • sound recording
    Sylvain Vary
  • foley artist
    Chris Piggins
  • assistant camera
    Christian Navennec
  • producer (development)
    Yves Bisaillon
  • consultant
    Monique Durand
    Valérie Beaugrand-Champagne
  • research
    Helene Klodawsky
  • archival researcher
    Terri Foxman
  • production manager
    Jelena Popovic
  • associate producer
    Dharmasena Pathiraja
  • assistant director
    Elmo Halliday
  • art director
    Lal Harindranath
  • assistant art director
    Patrick David
  • location manager
    Lional Wickrama
  • production coordinator
    Wimal Halangoda
    Sia Koukoulas
    Hélène Regimbal
    Lise Lévesque
  • equipment
    Maclear Film Productions Vision Works
  • production intern
    Antoinette Karuna
  • props
    Mary Lynn Deachman
  • graphic artist
    Margaret Mankin
  • 2D computer graphics
    Benoît Chagnon
    Pierre Landry
    Louise Overy
  • digital editing technician
    Ochelle Greenidge
  • on-line technician
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Gathelier
  • re-recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • title design
    Benoît Chagnon
  • marketing manager
    Moira Keigher
  • administrator
    Marie Tonto-Donati
    Denise DesLauriers
  • post-production coordinator
    Claude Cardinal
    Jean-François Laprise
  • line producer
    Johanne Bergeron
  • producer
    Pierre Lapointe
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
 See also
Human Rights
Asia - Southeast Asia
Women
War, Conflict and Peace
Politics, Government and History
Portraits
Social Problems
Developing Countries
Social Issues
Sciences
All subjects

