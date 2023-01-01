The Dark Side of the White Lady

The Dark Side of the White Lady

| 52 min

In this feature-length documentary, filmmaker Patricio Henriquez seeks to untangle the web of lies surrounding the Chilean navy's training vessel, the Esmeralda. Heralded as a symbol of national pride, a dark secret lies behind the facade of the ship the Chileans call The White Lady: Following the 1973 coup d'état, it was used as a floating prison. Thirty years later, the victims of the dictatorship are demanding justice. The Dark Side of the White Lady is a fascinating journey to uncover the truth.

This film deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

The Dark Side of the White Lady, Patricio Henríquez, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • writer
    Patricio Henríquez
  • director
    Patricio Henríquez
  • producer
    Colette Loumède
  • picture editing
    Michel Grou
  • picture editing - assistance
    Fernando Lopez Escriva
    Andrea Henriquez
  • images
    Raul Cuevas
    Rénald Bellemare
    Sylvestre Guidi
    Ricardo Correa
    Patricio Henríquez
  • location sound
    Alian Gedda
    Pablo Pinto
    Alexander Mederos
    Philippe Scultéty
  • sound editing
    Claude Langlois
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley assistant
    Lyne Taillon
  • additional sound
    Vital Millette
  • mix
    Shelley Craig
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • production assistant
    Rodrigo Fredes
    Sebastian Kohan
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Gathelier
  • technical support - editing
    Martine Forget
    Ochelle Greenidge
    Phyllis Lewis
    Chaz Oliver
    Isabelle Painchaud
    Danielle Raymond
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • transcription
    Mauricio Fuentes Riquelme
    Catherine Jolin
  • translation
    Robert Gray
  • subtitles
    Robert Gray
  • visual archives research
    Korbett Matthews
  • clearances
    Korbett Matthews
  • original music
    Robert M. Lepage
  • musician
    Robert M. Lepage
    Jean René
    Renaud Lapierre
    Zoé Dumais
    Valérie Belzile
    Véronique Vanier
    Ariane Lajoie
    Gérald Daigle
    François Toutant
    Jacob Auclair-Fortier
    Jean-Félix Mailloux
  • music recording
    Robert Langlois
  • music mix
    Robert Langlois
  • editing and electonic arrangements
    Nicolas Borycki
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • administration
    Manon Provencher
  • administrative staff
    Dominique Brunet
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • line producer
    Christiane Germain
  • line producer - assistant
    Maryse Chapdelaine
 See also
Politics and Government
Developing Countries
All subjects
Latin American Heritage Month
All channels

Related Films

More great films

Explore