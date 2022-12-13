La Cueca Sola

La Cueca Sola

| 52 min
Santiago, Chile. September 11, 1973. A military dictatorship seizes power and wields it for 17 years. Thousands of men disappear. "Donde estan? (Where are they?)," ask the women, their partners in la cueca, the traditional Chilean courtship dance. Surmounting their grief, the women speak out and struggle to restore democracy. Their lives suspended, they continue to dance la cueca sola, alone.

This documentary by Marilu Mallet tells the stories of five women who suffered under dictatorship and emerged as heroes under democracy. The threads of the five stories are closely intertwined with the history of Chile, encouraging reflection on the burden of heritage, the relativity of happiness and the power of memory. Navigating through the past but firmly moored in the present, the film expresses an entire nation's faith in a future in which such a thing will never happen again.

Credits
  • participant
    Isabel Allende
    Monique Hermosilla
    Estela Ortiz
    Carolina Tohà
    Moyenei Valdés
  • researcher
    Marilú Mallet
  • script writer
    Marilú Mallet
    Margaux Ouimet
  • director
    Marilú Mallet
  • camera
    Rénald Bellemare
  • sound
    Ismaël Cordeiro
  • production manager
    Leopoldo Gutierrez
  • research
    Raquel Salinas
  • line producer
    Adrian Solar
    Lucie Pageau
    Christian Medawar
    Johanne Bergeron
  • additional photography
    David Bravo
    Sebastian Moreno
  • assistant to the director
    Raquel Salinas
  • location manager
    Esteban Montero
  • set photographer
    Pablo Gomez
  • picture edit
    Natacha Dufaux
    Marilú Mallet
    Nicolas Rubbo
  • editing advisor
    Fernand Bélanger
  • sound edit
    Hugo Brochu
  • dialog edit
    Marie-Ève Livernoche
  • mix
    Michel Gauvin
  • studio
    Midi-Sonnant
  • original music
    Horacio Salinas
  • musician
    Horacio Salinas
    Camilo Salinas
    Fernando Julio
  • original song composer
    Moyenei Valdés
  • singer
    Moyenei Valdés
  • choreographer
    Valentina Pavez
  • dancer
    Valentina Pavez
    Rosa Jiménez
    Yeni Sepulveda
  • production trainee
    Annick Blanc
    Isabelle Gallichan
    Elysée Nouvet-Guevara
  • technical assistant
    Danielle Raymond
    Martine Forget
    Martine Chamberland
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
  • credits
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • titles
    Vision Globale
  • insurance
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
  • chartered accountant
    Patricia McGovern
  • legal advisor
    Jean-Guy Jacques
    Remy Khouzam
  • interim financing
    National Bank of Canada
    Film and Television Group
  • marketing officer
    David Boisclair
    Daniel Bouchard
  • administration
    Deborah MacNeil
    Denise DesLauriers
  • administrative staff
    Hélène Regimbal
    Lise Lévesque
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • associate producer
    Margaux Ouimet
  • producer
    Yves Bisaillon
    Marilú Mallet
