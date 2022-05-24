Abortion: Stories from North and South

Abortion: Stories from North and South

| 54 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

Women have always sought ways to terminate unwanted pregnancies, despite powerful patriarchal structures and systems working against them. This film provides a historical overview of how church, state and the medical establishment have determined policies concerning abortion. From this cross-cultural survey--filmed in Ireland, Japan, Thailand, Peru, Colombia, and Canada--emerges one reality: only a small percentage of the world's women has access to safe, legal operations.

Embed this code on your site

Abortion: Stories from North and South, Gail Singer, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Gail Singer
  • script
    Gail Singer
  • producer
    Signe Johansson
    Gail Singer
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • camera
    Susan Trow
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
  • editing
    Toni Trow
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • narrator
    Dixie Seattle
  • music
    Maribeth Solomon
    Micky Erbe
 See also
Sexuality and Reproduction
Women
Developing Countries
Foreign Countries
Social Issues
Health and Medicine
All subjects

Related Films

More great films