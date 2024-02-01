The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Library on Wheels

| 14 min

How a travelling library provides a regular book service to twenty widely scattered rural communities in the Canadian Rockies is the subject of Library on Wheels. It is one answer to a very real educational need for more adequate library facilities.

Credits
  • director
    Bill MacDonald
  • producer
    Gudrun Parker
  • camera
    Richard L. Colby

