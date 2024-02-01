We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.
How a travelling library provides a regular book service to twenty widely scattered rural communities in the Canadian Rockies is the subject of Library on Wheels. It is one answer to a very real educational need for more adequate library facilities.
