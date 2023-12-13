The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 65

Eye Witness No. 65

| 11 min

Old Glory Weather Station: Life on top of the world is a year-round experience for meteorologists who work at the highest observatory in the Canadian Rockieson on Mount Glory in British Columbia. Easter in Jerusalem: Roman Catholic priests from many Canadian communities join in a pilgrimage to the Holy City during Easter week.

Credits
  • director
    Hector Lemieux
    Ronald Weyman
  • producer
    Jack Olsen
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • script
    Ronald Weyman
    Jack Olsen
  • camera
    Hector Lemieux
    Henrik Croscicki
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Peter Jones
  • narrator
    John Drainie

