North Pacific

1967 26 min

It is an ocean of plenty, a vast aquatic pasture teeming with many species of fish and other marine life. Most sought is the salmon, but sometimes they do not "run." This film shows extensive studies of the ocean to determine how temperatures, winds, currents, and plankton affect the sea harvest.

Details

Environment and Conservation
Animals
Plants
Sciences
  • director
    Rex Tasker
  • editing
    Rex Tasker
  • producer
    Walford Hewitson
    Rex Tasker
  • script
    Walford Hewitson
  • photography
    Don Virgo
  • sound
    Barry Ferguson
  • animation
    Kenneth Horn
  • music
    Robert Fleming

Explore