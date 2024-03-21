North Pacific

It is an ocean of plenty, a vast aquatic pasture teeming with many species of fish and other marine life. Most sought is the salmon, but sometimes they do not "run." This film shows extensive studies of the ocean to determine how temperatures, winds, currents, and plankton affect the sea harvest.
