Keepers of Wildlife

Canada's wilderness areas harbour some of the last remaining species of North American wildlife. This film shows what is being done by specialists of the Canadian Wildlife Service to prevent further depletion of their numbers. It is an enormous program of tabulating, banding, tagging, and, in the case of larger animals such as the bear and the buffalo, giving health check-ups. An engrossing film for any audience, replete with close-ups of animals, waterfowl, and fish.

Credits
  • director
    Michael McKennirey
  • editing
    Michael McKennirey
  • producer
    George Pearson
  • script
    Kenneth McCready
  • camera
    Douglas Kiefer
    Bill Schmalz
    Don Virgo
  • sound
    Karl Duplessis
  • music
    Karl Duplessis
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
  • narrator
    Alexander Scourby
