The Banff-Jasper Highway

The Banff-Jasper Highway

| 11 min

A travel film showing the magnificent scenery of the Rocky Mountains as seen from the highway linking Banff and Jasper National Parks.

Suggestions

  High Arctic: Life on the Land
    High Arctic: Life on the Land
    Dalton Muir
    1958 21 min

    An ecological study of plant and animal life on the Queen Elizabeth Islands in the Canadian Arctic. The film includes profiles of animals such as musk-oxen, lemmings, arctic hares and various forms of plant life.

  For Future Generations
    For Future Generations
    Boyce Richardson
    1985 54 min

    This documentary is about the conservation ethic in Canada that led to the national parks systems around the world. Includes interviews with the then-Minister of Natural Resources, Jean Chretien.

  Aki'name (On the Wall)
    Aki'name (On the Wall)
    David Millar
    1968 22 min

    When Canada was preparing to welcome the world to Expo 67 in Montreal, two artists who contributed their talents were Inuit stonecarvers Kumukluk Saggiak and Elijah Pudlat. They decorated a giant mural in the Canadian pavilion, Katimavik (the meeting place). This film shows the two carvers at work on their wall and also conveys some of their impressions of life in suburbia.

    Please note that this is an archival film that makes use of the word “Eskimo,” an outdated and offensive term. While the origin of the word is a matter of some contention, it is no longer used in Canada. The term was formally rejected by the Inuit Circumpolar Council in 1980 and has subsequently not been in use at the NFB for decades. This film is therefore a time-capsule of a bygone era, presented in its original version. The NFB apologizes for the offence caused.

  Ski in the Valley of the Saints
    Ski in the Valley of the Saints
    1944 20 min

    A panorama of winter scenery and sports in the Laurentians.

  Impressions of Expo 67
    Impressions of Expo 67
    William Brind
    1967 8 min

    This short film served as an invitation to the World's Fair that was held in Montreal in 1967. It was largely considered to be the most successful World's Fair of the 20th century with over 50 million visitors. The film presents impressions of the event and of Montreal at its liveliest and most exciting moment in history.

  Sable Island
    Sable Island
    Allan Wargon
    1956 30 min

    This short documentary profiles the uniquely cloistered wildlife of Sable Island, known as the “Atlantic graveyard” due to its inhospitable conditions. Barren sands and endless gales proved too much for human settlement on this island off the coast of Nova Scotia. Only a small group of researchers and maintenance people occupy the island; horses run wild, seals and birds multiply profusely, and the Ipswich sparrow has found a fruitful breeding ground for itself. Sable Island provides a perfect opportunity to observe nature in an untouched, organic laboratory.

  Pukaskwa National Park
    Pukaskwa National Park
    Bill Mason
    1983 17 min

    This short documentary by Bill Mason explores Pukaskwa National Park on Lake Superior, providing a background of the park's geological past and plant life. The film also shows scenes of hiking, canoeing and camping. The result is to put us back in touch with the natural elements that our ancestors both fought and enjoyed.

  Shining Mountains - Land of Riches
    Shining Mountains - Land of Riches
    Guy Clarkson
    2005 47 min

    This documentary from the Shining Mountains series explores the discovery of the Rockies by retracing the footsteps of its earliest European visitors. At first nothing more than an obstacle to fur trading, the Rockies became, with the arrival of the first CPR train, an all-too accessible Shangri-La, a playground for Easterners armed with easels, cameras and climbing gear. Here, the filmmaker joins modern-day adventurers and historians to relive these early explorations. It's a journey by dog team, locomotive, canoe and climbing party to the roof of the Canadian Rockies. From there, one can almost see forever, and that's the problem. The future is cause for concern.

  Capital City
    Capital City
    Fergus McDonell
    1957 30 min

    This short documentary presents Ottawa through the eyes of a veteran tourist guide who knows all the answers, from the height of the Peace Tower to the reason the Rideau Canal was built.

  On the Road with La Mouette
    On the Road with La Mouette
    Philippe d' Hauterive & François Aubry
    2001 52 min

    This feature documentary follows Le Théâtre de La Mouette, a travelling puppet theatre company comprised of a husband, his wife and their 3 teenage sons. The family has crossed Canada from east to west, and north to the Yukon, taking their amusing play (with a serious ecological message) to remote towns and villages. This film traces their 7th trip in 10 years, this time to the Maritimes and Newfoundland.

  Flin Flon
    Flin Flon
    Tina Horne
    1978 3 min

    This short documentary vignette reveals the curious origin of the name of Flin Flon, Manitoba.

