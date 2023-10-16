The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Losing Blue

| 16 min

What does it mean to lose a colour? Losing Blue is a cinematic poem that delves into the impending loss of some of the most extraordinary blues on Earth—the otherworldly blues of ancient mountain lakes. Glacier-fed alpine lakes each have a unique blue formed by the mountains and ice that shaped them. These intense colours hold the memory of “deep time,” geological processes millions of years old. Now climate change is rapidly accelerating environmental shifts and causing some of these spectacular blues to vanish. Losing Blue is an expansive metaphor for the massive and subtle impacts of climate change. With stunning cinematography, the film immerses viewers in the magnificence of lakes so rare that most have never seen them, pulling us in so that we experience these bodies of water as if we were standing alone on their rocky shores—witnesses to their power and acutely aware of what their loss would mean, both for ourselves and for the Earth. Filmmaker Leanne Allison’s (Bear 71) narration intimately balances J.B. MacKinnon’s (The 100-Mile Diet) eloquent science writing. This short documentary gently asks what it might mean to forget that the ethereal blues of these lakes ever existed.

Credits
  • director
    Leanne Allison
  • writer
    J.B. MacKinnon
  • producer
    David Christensen
  • director of photography
    Patrick McLaughlin
  • drone operator
    Alex Taylor
  • picture editor
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • VFX supervisor
    Ken Bitz
  • VFX coordinator
    Susan de St.Jorre
  • additional cinematography
    Leanne Allison
  • camera operator
    Zac Mills
  • sound recordist
    Dmitri Bandet
  • original music
    Alec Harrison
  • musician
    Denis Dufresne
    Morag Northey
    Stephanie King
  • narration
    Leanne Allison
  • sound design
    John Iaquinta
    Alec Harrison
  • sound mix
    John Iaquinta
    Alec Harrison
  • voice-over recording
    James Allinson
  • audio post supervisor
    Dan McManus
  • online editor
    Darren Bierman
  • colourist
    Darren Bierman
  • assistant colourist
    Bryan Duddridge
  • production assistant
    Caroline Hedin
  • EMT
    Owen Short
  • swimmer
    Tony Clevenger
  • science advisor
    Janet Fischer
    Mark Olson
  • production supervisor
    April Dunsmore
    Esther Viragh
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • production coordinator
    Janet Kwan
    Jessica Smith
    Everett Sokol
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • marketing manager
    Carly Kastner
    Kelly Fox
  • marketing coordinator
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • executive producer
    David Christensen

