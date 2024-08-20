The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

28° Above Below

&
1973 9 min
Leaving soon

Twenty-eight degrees above zero was the temperature below the sea ice, although surface temperatures dipped to fifty below at Resolute Bay within the Arctic Circle when the MacInnis Expedition made its first organized winter dive in the polar sea. The object was to test the ability of people and equipment to function in that extremely hostile environment. Commenting on the expedition is Dr. Joseph B. MacInnis himself, in brief conversation with astronaut Scott Carpenter. There is underwater film of the dive and of Sub-Igloo, the plastic spherical habitat that was anchored to the ocean floor.

28° Above Below

Twenty-eight degrees above zero was the temperature below the sea ice, although surface temperatures dipped to fifty below at Resolute Bay within the Arctic Circle when the MacInnis Expedition made its first organized winter dive in the polar sea. The object was to test the ability of people and equipment to function in that extremely hostile environment. Commenting on the expedition is Dr. Joseph B. MacInnis himself, in brief conversation with astronaut Scott Carpenter. There is underwater film of the dive and of Sub-Igloo, the plastic spherical habitat that was anchored to the ocean floor.
Geography and Geology Technology Sciences
  • director
    Bané Jovanovic
    Ken Page
  • editing
    Bané Jovanovic
    Ken Page
  • producer
    Bané Jovanovic
  • executive producer
    David Bairstow
  • commentary
    James Carney
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
    Joseph MacInnis
    Rick Mason
    Andy Pruna
  • sound editing
    Ken Page
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • animation
    Sidney Goldsmith
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn

