28° Above Below

Twenty-eight degrees above zero was the temperature below the sea ice, although surface temperatures dipped to fifty below at Resolute Bay within the Arctic Circle when the MacInnis Expedition made its first organized winter dive in the polar sea. The object was to test the ability of people and equipment to function in that extremely hostile environment. Commenting on the expedition is Dr. Joseph B. MacInnis himself, in brief conversation with astronaut Scott Carpenter. There is underwater film of the dive and of Sub-Igloo, the plastic spherical habitat that was anchored to the ocean floor.