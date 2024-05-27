The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 50

1953 11 min
The Glass Makers: One of the most exacting jobs in glass manufacture, the production of sheet glass, is shown in various stages from the pouring of raw materials to the slicing of three-storey-high sheets in a Toronto factory. Return of the Beaver: A government-inspired conservation project pays off for the Indigenous Peoples (Amos, James Bay area), who can again trap the once-depleted beaver population. Uranium City: A "uranium rush," reminiscent of the Trail of Ninety-Eight, is changing a wilderness area of northern Saskatchewan into a mushrooming industrial development.

Eye Witness No. 50

The Glass Makers: One of the most exacting jobs in glass manufacture, the production of sheet glass, is shown in various stages from the pouring of raw materials to the slicing of three-storey-high sheets in a Toronto factory. Return of the Beaver: A government-inspired conservation project pays off for the Indigenous Peoples  (Amos, James Bay area), who can again trap the once-depleted beaver population. Uranium City: A "uranium rush," reminiscent of the Trail of Ninety-Eight, is changing a wilderness area of northern Saskatchewan into a mushrooming industrial development.
Environment and Conservation Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Animals Industry and Commerce Mining All subjects
  • producer
    David Bairstow
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • script
    Thomas Farley
  • cinematography
    John Spotton
    Stephen Greenlees
    Gil LaRoche
    Lorne C. Batchelor
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
  • narrator
    Fred Davis

Eye Witness No. 50
Explore