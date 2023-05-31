The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Our Maternal Home

Our Maternal Home

| 27 min

At the suggestion of her inquisitive teen, filmmaker and educator Janine Windolph ventures from Saskatchewan to Quebec with her two children and younger sister, tracing their familial origins to the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi. For the young adults, Corwyn and Dawlari, meeting their distant relatives and great-auntie Irene for the first time is a momentous occasion.

Illuminating heavy and heartening historical ties, against the scenic backdrop of Waswanipi’s natural beauty, their Elders offer newfound interdependence and hands-on learning, transforming this humble visit into a sensory-filled expression of reclamation and resilience. As the family embraces time-honoured ways of seeing the land, chooses to hear and sit with stories of the past, and gathers to prepare and share a meal together, their individual perspectives mesh to forge a path of deep and necessary truth telling.

Our Maternal Home lovingly establishes a heart-centred form of resistance to confront and heal from the impacts of cultural disconnection, making space for what comes next. In her latest offering Windolph once again cultivates sacred connections, just as she did in her 2019 short documentary, Stories Are in Our Bones, when she took Corwyn and Dawlari fishing with their kokum (grandmother) in northern Treaty 6 territory. These films speak to each other as story bundles, building upon a foundation of Traditional Teachings and rediscovery. Windolph’s works invite a holistic understanding of lineage and Ancestral knowledge, blended between worlds and across generations, like medicine bound by the sinew of kinship.

Credits
  • writer
    Janine Windolph
  • director
    Janine Windolph
  • producer
    Chehala Leonard
    Jon Montes
  • executive producer
    David Christensen
  • director of photography
    Claire Sanford
  • 1st assistant cinematographer
    Karolane Brochu-Ouellet
  • sound recordist
    Marco Fania
  • production manager
    Jon Montes
  • cultural consultant
    Annie Charles
    Irene Otter
  • catering services
    Phyllis Blacksmith
  • guide services
    Randy Ottereyes
    Devon Neeposh Ottereyes
  • additional support
    Dawlari Windolph
    Corwyn Windolph-Turtle
  • featuring
    Annie Charles
    Albert Ottereyes
    Corwyn Windolph-Turtle
    Dawlari Windolph
    Devon Neeposh Ottereyes
    Irene Otter
    Janine Windolph
    Phyllis Blacksmith
    Maggie Etapp
    Roy Ottereyes
    Ryan Trapper
  • production supervisor
    April Dunsmore
    Esther Viragh
  • technical coordinator
    Lyne Lapointe
    Luc Binette
  • editor
    Brenda Terning
    Electric Mule Pictures Inc.
  • assistant editor
    Janet Savill
  • online edit
    Jason Ludwig
    Studio Post
  • sound design
    Dmitri Bandet
  • sound mix
    Dmitri Bandet
  • studio operations manager
    Devon Supeene
    Darin Clausen
  • studio administrator
    Bree Beach
    Devon Supeene
  • production coordinator
    Jessica Smith
    Janet Kwan
    Brooke Fishwick
  • legal counsel
    Christian Pitchen
  • marketing manager
    Carly Kastner
    Leena Minifie
  • marketing coordinator
    Émilie Ryan
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
