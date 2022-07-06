Camera on Labour No. 2

Camera on Labour No. 2

&
| 10 min

Unions Build Low Rent Housing: Autumn-winter construction of Ottawa's Mooretown housing development, brain-child of the local council of the Trades and Labor Congress, eliminates seasonal unemployment for bricklayers, plasterers and carpenters. New Life for Ghost Town Miners: Aided by the provincial government, jobless mine workers of Alberta move from Nordegg and other abandoned coal mining areas to obtain new work elsewhere in Canada.

Camera on Labour No. 2, Tim Wilson & Alvin Goldman, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Credits
  • director
    Tim Wilson
    Alvin Goldman
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    Lorne C. Batchelor
    Jack Long
  • sound
    George Croll
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
  • narrator
    William Bessey
