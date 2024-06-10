The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Eye Witness No. 98

1957 10 min
Eye Witness No. 98

Beauty Makes Business: In Toronto, at Walter Thornton's, the largest school for models in Canada, hundreds of young women enrol annually to learn the secrets of charm and self-improvement. Meeting of Minds: The city of Ottawa becomes a jumbo "brain trust" as 1200 men and women from learned societies across Canada meet to discuss the state of knowledge on many subjects. McGill Winter Carnival: For three days in winter, students at McGill University lay aside their books for outdoor pursuits, which include everything from handsome snow sculpture to competitive sports events.
Education Women Sports and Leisure - Winter Sports
  • director
    Tim Wilson
    Hector Lemieux
  • producer
    Tim Wilson
  • script
    Tim Wilson
  • photography
    Hector Lemieux
    Peter Kelly
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
  • editing
    George Kaczender
  • sound editing
    Malca Gillson
  • narrator
    Henry Ramer

