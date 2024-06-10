Eye Witness No. 98

Beauty Makes Business: In Toronto, at Walter Thornton's, the largest school for models in Canada, hundreds of young women enrol annually to learn the secrets of charm and self-improvement. Meeting of Minds: The city of Ottawa becomes a jumbo "brain trust" as 1200 men and women from learned societies across Canada meet to discuss the state of knowledge on many subjects. McGill Winter Carnival: For three days in winter, students at McGill University lay aside their books for outdoor pursuits, which include everything from handsome snow sculpture to competitive sports events.