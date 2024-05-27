The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset
New release
None

Eye Witness No. 96

, &
1957 10 min
Coming
Leaving soon

School Timetable Suits Rural Students: The composite high school at Red Deer, Alberta, offers farm students a semester system that allows time both for farm chores and for education. Where Old Dolls Never Die: At Lew Chernick's doll hospital in Winnipeg broken dolls come by the thousands to be restored to their former charm. Nothing Stops the Scoot: A cross between launch, snow sled and airplane, the "Scoot" provides a versatile means of winter travel and recreation for residents of the Georgian Bay area.

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus
Eye Witness No. 96

Details

School Timetable Suits Rural Students: The composite high school at Red Deer, Alberta, offers farm students a semester system that allows time both for farm chores and for education. Where Old Dolls Never Die: At Lew Chernick's doll hospital in Winnipeg broken dolls come by the thousands to be restored to their former charm. Nothing Stops the Scoot: A cross between launch, snow sled and airplane, the "Scoot" provides a versatile means of winter travel and recreation for residents of the Georgian Bay area.
Transportation Crafts Education Sports and Leisure - Winter Sports All subjects
  • director
    Tim Wilson
    Hector Lemieux
    Irving Dooh
  • producer
    Tim Wilson
  • script
    Tim Wilson
  • executive producer
    Nicholas Balla
  • photography
    Lorne C. Batchelor
    Hector Lemieux
    Irving Dooh
  • sound
    Clifford Griffin
  • editing
    Marion Meadows
  • sound editing
    Fred Anders
    Donald Williams
  • re-recording
    George Croll
  • narrator
    Jack Curran

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Eye Witness No. 96
Also available
DVD

Explore