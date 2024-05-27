Eye Witness No. 96

School Timetable Suits Rural Students: The composite high school at Red Deer, Alberta, offers farm students a semester system that allows time both for farm chores and for education. Where Old Dolls Never Die: At Lew Chernick's doll hospital in Winnipeg broken dolls come by the thousands to be restored to their former charm. Nothing Stops the Scoot: A cross between launch, snow sled and airplane, the "Scoot" provides a versatile means of winter travel and recreation for residents of the Georgian Bay area.