New Gold for Alaska

New Gold for Alaska

| 50 min

Six days of intense international competition, March, 1974, as Alaska hosts the Third Arctic Winter Games and carries off most of the gold medals. This film reports on the greatly expanded roster of events staged in Anchorage, as single contestants and teams from the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Arctic Québec, and Alaska match skills in indoor and outdoor sports, on ice and snow, in pool and gymnasium, before crowds of spectators from all over the Arctic and beyond.

Embed this code on your site

New Gold for Alaska, Dennis Sawyer, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Dennis Sawyer
  • producer
    Dennis Sawyer
  • executive producer
    James de B. Domville
  • writer
    John Ralph
  • photography
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • sound
    Hughes Mignault
  • sound editing
    Donald Douglas
 See also
Sports and Leisure - Winter Sports
Foreign Countries
All subjects
More great films

Explore