New Gold for Alaska

Six days of intense international competition, March, 1974, as Alaska hosts the Third Arctic Winter Games and carries off most of the gold medals. This film reports on the greatly expanded roster of events staged in Anchorage, as single contestants and teams from the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Arctic Québec, and Alaska match skills in indoor and outdoor sports, on ice and snow, in pool and gymnasium, before crowds of spectators from all over the Arctic and beyond.