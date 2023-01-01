Maintenance Operation
Our online services will be affected or interrupted for a few hours on Monday, February 13, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Children of War

Children of War

| 25 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

A short doc about teenagers from war and conflict zones. It focuses on the 1985-86 International Youth for Peace and Justice Tour – featuring young people from Central America, southern Africa and Northern Ireland – and depicts their interaction with Canadian high school students. Contains graphic accounts of violence.

This film contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Children of War, Premika Ratnam, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Premika Ratnam
  • producer
    Micheline Le Guillou
    Gerry Rogers
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • script
    Pat Dillon
    Premika Ratnam
  • cinematography
    Roger Rochat
  • sound
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • editing
    MeiYen Chan
    Premika Ratnam
  • sound editing
    MeiYen Chan
  • re-recording
    Shelley Craig
  • narrator
    Michelle Brome
  • music
    Fito Garcia
 See also
Foreign Countries
War, Conflict and Peace
Children and Youth
All subjects

Related Films

More great films

Explore