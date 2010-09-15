How They Saw Us: Women at War

Ages 15 to 18

Filmed in 1942, this is ideal for discussion or study of the roles of women during World War II. Consider comparing this film with the film How They Saw Us: Needles and Pins (1955) and describe the difference in tone. Who is narrating the film? During the era in which this film was made, most documentaries were narrated by men, whereas this film was written and narrated by women. How are women represented in this film? What other examples have you seen in film or TV of women doing “non-traditional” work? Are representations of women on screen changing? Are women’s roles behind the camera changing?