How They Saw Us: Women at War

| 10 min

This 1942 British film, Women at War, contrasts sharply with similar Canadian productions. It accepts women's direct participation in the war effort as a natural outgrowth of their peacetime occupations.

See also
Foreign Countries
Women
War, Conflict and Peace
Work and Labour Relations
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Ann Pearson
  • producer
    Yuki Yoshida
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • script
    Mary Welsh
  • editing
    Louise Birt
  • narrator
    Janet Murrow

Education

Ages 15 to 18

Study Guide - Guide 1

Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism
History - World War II
History and Citizenship Education - Culture and Currents of Thought (1500-present)

Filmed in 1942, this is ideal for discussion or study of the roles of women during World War II. Consider comparing this film with the film How They Saw Us: Needles and Pins (1955) and describe the difference in tone. Who is narrating the film? During the era in which this film was made, most documentaries were narrated by men, whereas this film was written and narrated by women. How are women represented in this film? What other examples have you seen in film or TV of women doing “non-traditional” work? Are representations of women on screen changing? Are women’s roles behind the camera changing?

How They Saw Us: Women at War
