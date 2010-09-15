The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

How They Saw Us: Women at Work

How They Saw Us: Women at Work

| 12 min

This is an abridged version of a film made in 1958. The greater part of the film accepts as normal the waste of women's talents in repetitive or service jobs, while elevating this work to the status of a career.

Credits
  • series director
    Ann Pearson
  • series producer
    Yuki Yoshida
  • series executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon

How They Saw Us: Women at Work
