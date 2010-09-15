The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

How They Saw Us: Careers and Cradles

How They Saw Us: Careers and Cradles

| 11 min

Made in 1947, this transitional film uses the celebration of token women of achievement as a way of justifying marriage as a career. It points to the emphasis on femininity and consumerism in the 1950s.

Credits
  • series director
    Ann Pearson
  • series producer
    Yuki Yoshida
  • series executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon

Education

Study Guide - Guide 1

How They Saw Us: Careers and Cradles
