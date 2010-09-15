The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

How They Saw Us: Needles and Pins

How They Saw Us: Needles and Pins

&
| 10 min

In this film about a factory seamstress, there is the substitution of glamor for genuine job satisfaction and advancement. The film was made in 1955.

Credits
  • director
    Ann Pearson
    Roger Blais
  • producer
    Roger Blais
    Yuki Yoshida
  • executive producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • script
    Léonard Forest
  • photography
    Walter A. Sutton
  • editing
    Victor Jobin
  • sound
    Clarke Daprato
    Bernard Bordeleau
  • music
    Eldon Rathburn

Education

Ages 15 to 18

Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism
History - Canada 1946-1991
Media Education - Documentary Film

Filmed in 1955, this is ideal for discussion or study of the changing roles of women in society. Discuss the labels used for the women in this film as well as the expectations placed on them. Ask students to think about a present-day TV series or film whose representation of working women they consider to be fair and progressive. Have them compare and contrast what they see today to how women experienced seeing themselves in the media in 1955. Have students write a letter to the producer of this film and explain what they would have changed about this segment.

