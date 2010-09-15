How They Saw Us: Needles and Pins

Ages 15 to 18

Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism

History - Canada 1946-1991

Media Education - Documentary Film



Filmed in 1955, this is ideal for discussion or study of the changing roles of women in society. Discuss the labels used for the women in this film as well as the expectations placed on them. Ask students to think about a present-day TV series or film whose representation of working women they consider to be fair and progressive. Have them compare and contrast what they see today to how women experienced seeing themselves in the media in 1955. Have students write a letter to the producer of this film and explain what they would have changed about this segment.