'... and They Lived Happily Ever After'

Made in 1975, as part of the Challenge for Change program, this film takes a long, hard look at marriage and motherhood as expressed in the views of a group of young girls and married women. Their opinions cover a wide range. At regular intervals glossy advertisements extolling romance, weddings, babies, flash across the screen, in strong contrast to the words that are being spoken. The film ends on a sobering thought: the solution to dashed expectations could be as simple as growing up before marriage.

Credits
  • director
    Kathleen Shannon
    Irene Angelico
    Anne Henderson
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
    Irene Angelico
    Anne Henderson
  • producer
    Kathleen Shannon
  • executive producer
    Len Chatwin
  • photography
    Robert Nichol
    Don Virgo
  • sound
    Ted Haley
    Gui Bernardes
    Claude Delorme
  • sound editing
    Jackie Newell
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
