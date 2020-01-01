Women and Men Unglued

Women and Men Unglued

| 1 h 26 min

At the start of the new millennium, relations between men and women are in turmoil. Traditional marriage is challenged on all fronts. Long-held notions about gender, commitment and courtship have been cast aside. And 'marriageable' people are staying single in record numbers.

Is this an historical blip or a fundamental change in society? Do men and women even need each other anymore? Women and Men Unglued dares to ask these questions.

This provocative documentary takes an uncensored look at single, urban Gen-Xers living on the edge of this social change. Operating in a free-for-all zone where old mating rules don't apply and new ones don't exist, these young urbanites struggle to find intimacy amid chaos.

Against this backdrop, leading experts like Barbara Dafoe Whitehead and Bert Archer take a fresh look at how relations between the sexes are evolving.

Credits
  • director
    Katherine Gilday
  • writer
    Katherine Gilday
  • editor
    Hannele Halm
    Petra Valier
    Cathy Gulkin
  • photography
    Harald Bachmann
    Ali Kazimi
  • additional photography
    Katherine Gilday
    Rudolf Kovanic
    Rolf Cutts
    Jason Tan
  • sound recordist
    Peter Sawade
  • additional sound recording
    Eric Harwood Davies
    John Ritchie
    Stephen Bourne
    Patrick Brereton
    Justine Pimlott
  • researcher
    Michelle Kossoy
    Barri Cohen
  • production coordinator
    Margot Daley
    Brenda Kovrig
  • sound editor
    Don Ayer
  • sound re-recording
    Serge Boivin
    Shelley Craig
  • original music
    Chris Crilly
  • sampling
    Greg Smith
    David Sturton
  • arranging
    Greg Smith
    David Sturton
  • music recording
    DNA Productions
  • music mixing
    DNA Productions
  • actor
    Gerald Azzopardi
    Barrington Bignall
    Geordan Coupland
    Stefen Hayes
    Michelle Hospedales
    Sophie Letendre
    Sarah Marks
    Christine Van Halteren
  • camera assistant
    Stephen Morris
  • production assistant
    Kareen Christie
    Saeed Khan
  • stylist
    Linda Carter
  • hair
    Roxanne DeNobrega
  • makeup
    Roxanne DeNobrega
  • hair assistant
    Anita Cane
    Mica Carter
  • makeup assistant
    Anita Cane
    Mica Carter
  • casting
    Cathy Imrie Agency
    Karen Clifton Agency
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Gathelier
  • digital editing technician
    Phyllis Lewis
    Douglas Crawford
    James Fiege
  • title design
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • post-production co-ordinator
    Claude Cardinal
  • studio clerk
    Sia Koukoulas
    Evelyn Reid
  • studio administrator
    Nickie Merulla
    Marie Tonto-Donati
  • transcription
    Chris Warren
  • stills photography
    Ali Kazimi
  • producer
    Germaine Ying Gee Wong
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
