Mother-To-Be

| 1 h 15 min

Can a woman fully achieve self-realization while at the same time giving herself to the role of wife and mother? This is one question raised in this film documentary. Introspective, partly biographical, the film delves into the emotions of joy, anticipation and anxiety that a young mother experiences during the last several weeks before the birth of her second child. There is some footage from Czechoslovakia concerning maternity: a natural childbirth in a hospital delivery room and state nursery care for the children of working mothers.

Credits
  • director
    Anne Claire Poirier
  • script
    Anne Claire Poirier
  • producer
    Guy L. Coté
  • photography
    François Séguillon
    Jean-Claude Labrecque
  • sound
    Claude Pelletier
  • editing
    Marc Hébert
  • sound editing
    Sidney Pearson
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault
Social Programs and Services
