Unexpected

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.
Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
This short film from the Filmmaker-in-Residence
project is a provocative and transformative dialogue between homeless mothers
and healthcare professionals who deliver babies.
Credits not available
Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device.