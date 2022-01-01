This Is No Time for Romance

This Is No Time for Romance

| 28 min

Idle hours at a summer cottage, when her husband is at work and the children busy at play, give a wife time to dream a little and reflect on her life and her marriage. Is it enough? What else might she have made of herself? But then her husband returns and she opts for things as they are. A relaxed drama that has much of the mood of a summer outdoors.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

This Is No Time for Romance, Fernand Dansereau, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Fernand Dansereau
  • script
    Fernand Dansereau
  • camera
    Thomas Vamos
  • sound
    Michel Hazel
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette
  • music
    Georges Dor
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
  • cast
    Marc Favreau
    Monique Mercure
 See also
Couples
Family Life
Women
Identity
Family Life
All subjects
Tribute to Fernand Dansereau
All channels

Related Films

More great films