| 13 min
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days is about the special relationship between Regina Pessoa and her uncle. The film is a testament to her love for this eccentric, who was an artistic inspiration and played a key role in her becoming a filmmaker. A moving tribute to a poet of the everyday.

Credits
  • direction
    Regina Pessoa
  • writing
    Regina Pessoa
  • original concept
    Regina Pessoa
  • storyboard
    Regina Pessoa
  • music
    Normand Roger
  • sound design
    Normand Roger
  • script advisor
    Andreas Hykade
  • animation
    Regina Pessoa
    André Marques
    Sylvie Trouvé
    Dale Hayward
    Marc Robinet
    Soukaïna Najjarane
    Nils Delot
  • painting
    Regina Pessoa
    Sara Naves
    André Marques
    Alexandre Braga
  • set backgrounds
    Colectivo Monte
  • voice
    Regina Pessoa
    Abi Feijo
  • compositing
    Nicolas Liguori
  • editing
    Abi Feijo
  • orchestra leader
    Denis Chartrand
  • musician
    Alain Aubut
    Amélie Benoît Bastien
    Anne Beaudry
    Julie Triquet
    Samuel Martins Coelho
  • music recording
    Alexandre Braga
    Pierre-Yves Drapeau
  • voice recording
    Alexandre Braga
    Pierre-Yves Drapeau
  • sound studio
    Estudios Adega
    Studiotoons
  • mix
    Isabelle Lussier
  • on-line
    Serge Verreault
  • associated general director
    Ivan Rouveure
    Marion Delord
  • development direction
    Delphine Nicolini
  • production coordination
    Laetitia Seguin
    Michèle Labelle
  • legal counsel
    Mathieu Bardou
  • administration
    Anne-Marie Bousquet
    Diane Régimbald
    Karine Desmeules
    Mylène Augustin
  • accounting
    Luis Pereira
    Serge Colibert
  • technical direction
    Pierre Plouffe
    Stephane Baril
    Yannick Grandmont
  • technical coordination
    Jean-François Laprise
  • technical support
    Adobe France
    AnimeDessin 2
    ESAD
    Wacom
  • marketing
    Geneviève Bérard
    Laetitia de Langlade del Fabbro
    Salette Ramalho
  • translation
    Clare Kitson
    Harry Cleven
    Marcy Page
  • producer
    Abi Feijo
    Julie Roy
    Reginald de Guillebon
  • executive producer
    Phil Davies
Arts
Children and Youth
Film and Video Arts
Families
Psychology and Psychiatry
Foreign Countries
All subjects

