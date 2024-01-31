The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Goldwood

Goldwood

| 20 min

Goldwood is a search for the early self. A woman describes the look and feel of her childhood to an artist friend. The story of her days at Goldwood unfolds through his paintings and live footage of their visit to the site. Nature has reclaimed the land. The adult attempts to reclaim the child. The woman discovers pieces of her doll's plate, lost thirty years before. "I haven't been a figment of my own imagination," she says. The film evokes the universal feelings of a child in an adult's world and the awareness of self.

See also
Psychology and Psychiatry
Women
Film and Video Arts
All subjects
Credits
  • director
    Kathleen Shannon
  • script
    Kathleen Shannon
  • editing
    Kathleen Shannon
  • executive producer
    Robert Verrall
  • photography
    Blake James
    Bill Mason
  • animation camera
    Claude Lapierre
    Raymond Dumas
  • sound
    Gloria Demers
    Hans Oomes
  • paintings
    Blake James
  • re-recording
    Bob Verrall
  • music
    Larry Crosley
    Kathleen Shannon

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Goldwood
Also available
DVD

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore