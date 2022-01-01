With Grandma

| 9 min
When her parents leave her behind for the first time, Madeleine sees them off with tears in her eyes. Fortunately, her grand-mother is there to coax her out of her sadness. Grandma's house is full of surprises, including a chest full of costumes perfect for dress-up. Together they play and bake. Slowly, Madeleine discovers that Grandma seems to know exactly how to have fun. Adults will reminisce about cherished moments shared with grandparents and reflect on the nature of memory. Younger children will be delighted by young Madeleine's adventures. A film without words.

Credits
  • director
    Françoise Hartmann
  • producer
    Marcy Page
    Barrie Angus McLean
  • executive producer
    David Verrall
    Barrie Angus McLean
