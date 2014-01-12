The Knights of Orlando

| 50 min

In this documentary, old comrades in arms exorcise the demons of war with a rousing bout of paintball in the ruins of the hotel Orlando in beautiful Dubrovnik, Croatia. The former soldiers try simultaneously to remember and forget the terrible conflict that plunged Dubrovnik into chaos in 1991 and 1992. Frenetic footage of the bizarre paintball warriors is mixed with real footage of the conflict, offering a troubling look at the insanity of war.

Credits
  • direction
    Jelena Popovic
  • research
    Jelena Popovic
  • script
    Jelena Popovic
  • co-writer
    Bruno Baillargeon
  • cinematography
    Maroje Zanetic
    Jelena Popovic
  • sound
    Dominik Miljak
  • editing
    Michel Giroux
  • sound editing
    Olivier Calvert
  • original music
    La Main Froide
  • participation
    Boris Baldasar
    Vlaho Gozze Bassegli
    Djordjo Jocic
    Nikola Milos
    Josip Milosevic
    Matej Ruzic
    Charlotte Victoire-Milosevic
    Zarko Zarac
    Jasa Zubac
    Dean Bevanda
    Vlaho Djangradovic
    Tina Gverovic
    Hermina Jocic
    Orsat Jocic
    Zdravko Jocic
    Darko Mihovic
    Niksa Milosevic
    Pavle Milosevic
    Mato Orsulic
    Silvija Orsulic
    Oliver Pezo
    Margita Ruzic
    Ida Telalbasic
    Goran Zarac
    Andrew Zubac
  • editing assistant
    Phyllis Lewis
  • technical support - editing
    Ochelle Greenidge
    Isabelle Painchaud
  • on-line
    Denis Pilon
  • digital imaging
    Gaspard Gaudreau
    Philippe Raymond
    Louise Overy
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
    Philippe Raymond
    Louise Overy
  • narration - writer
    Jelena Popovic
    Michel Langlois
  • translation
    Christine York
  • subtitles
    Christine York
  • narrator
    Jelena Popovic
  • voice director
    Kathleen Fee
  • recording
    Luc Léger
  • foley
    Lise Wedlock
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • mix
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • archival research
    Ivana Stojadinovic
    Jelena Popovic
  • rights clearances
    Ivana Stojadinovic
    Jelena Popovic
  • marketing officer
    Jenny Thibault
  • marketing officer - assistance
    Solen Labrie Trépanier
  • administrator
    Denise DesLauriers
  • administrative staff
    Mirabelle Bélanger
    Dominique Brunet
    Lise Lévesque
    Hélène Regimbal
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • associate producer
    Maryse Chapdelaine
  • producer
    Johanne Bergeron
  • executive producer
    Yves Bisaillon
  • grannylin46

    Thanks for sharing this film.

    grannylin46, 12 Jan 2014

