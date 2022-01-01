Is My Story Hurting You?

This documentary by David Homel journeys across the ravaged landscape of the Balkans after the forgotten wars of the nineties that destroyed Yugoslavia. Vladimir Jovic is a Bosnian Serb psychiatrist who saw the break-up of his country and the end of Slobodan Milosevic's dictatorship. Today he treats his many compatriots who have been traumatized by their country's past. This story of an exemplary man delves into the aftermath of a barbarity that has marked people for life. From the battlefields to the psychiatrist's couch, Is My Story Hurting You? provides a disturbing look behind the scenes of history, where truth and lies overlap and evil terrifies but also fascinates. By piecing together memories, the film becomes a kind of therapy itself and a liberating force. In the end, resiliency wins out and life carries on.

