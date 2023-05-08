The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Taking Charge

1996 25 min
Taking Charge shows teens taking the initiative to overcome the fears and vulnerabilities of growing up in an increasingly violent and rapidly changing society. Through role-playing, theatre groups, peer discussion groups and anti-violence collectives these young activists have "taken charge," educating themselves and their peers towards a deeper understanding of the effects of violence rooted in sexism, racism and homophobia. We see through their various initiatives, as well as personal testimonies, that teens speaking and organizing against violence sends a positive message to everyone. Taking Charge encourages the viewer to re-examine definitions of violence, and shows how to effect change.

Taking Charge

Taking Charge shows teens taking the initiative to overcome the fears and vulnerabilities of growing up in an increasingly violent and rapidly changing society. Through role-playing, theatre groups, peer discussion groups and anti-violence collectives these young activists have "taken charge," educating themselves and their peers towards a deeper understanding of the effects of violence rooted in sexism, racism and homophobia.

We see through their various initiatives, as well as personal testimonies, that teens speaking and organizing against violence sends a positive message to everyone. Taking Charge encourages the viewer to re-examine definitions of violence, and shows how to effect change.

The defiant lyrics of the theme song match the bold and creative energy alive in these teens. Witty animation sequences add a layer of visual playfulness, but the message remains: Do something before it is too late!
  • director
    Claudette Jaiko
  • producer
    Chantal Bowen
  • executive producer
    Ginny Stikeman
    Josée Beaudet
  • cinematography
    Martin Leclerc
  • sound
    Justine Pimlott
  • editing
    Petra Valier
  • sound editing
    Gilles Quintal
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • animation
    Sylvain Proteau
  • music
    Claude Lebrun
    Marc Pérusse
  • participation
    Minusha Alam
    Leanne Phillips
    Kojenwa Moitt
    Nina Thompson
    Phillip T. Edwards
    Tammy Reid
    Catherine Miller
    Alfredo Phipps
    Kevin Risk
    Rahma A. Adam
    Dannell Phillips

