To Kill a Tiger

To Kill a Tiger

| 2 h 5 min
To Kill a Tiger
In To Kill a Tiger, , a farmer in Jharkhand, India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the survivor of sexual assault. In India, where a rape is reported every 20 minutes and conviction rates are less than 30 percent, Ranjit’s decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.

Credits
  • writer
    Nisha Pahuja
  • director
    Nisha Pahuja
  • producer
    Cornelia Principe
    Nisha Pahuja
    David Oppenheim
  • executive producer
    Andy Cohen
    Anita Lee
    Andrew Dragoumis
    Atul Gawande
    Nisha Pahuja
    Cornelia Principe
  • editor
    Mike Munn
    Dave Kazala
  • director of photography
    Mrinal Desai
  • original score
    Jonathan Goldsmith
  • location sound recordist
    Anita Kushwaha
  • research
    Nisha Pahuja
  • archival research
    Erin Chisholm
  • creative consultant
    Andy Cohen
  • story editor
    Manfred Becker
  • post-production coordinator
    Pranay Nichani
  • assistant editor
    Pranay Nichani
    Jordan Kawai
    Nisha Pahuja
    Blake MacFarlane
    Mitchell Allen
    Maria Komech
  • translation
    Dave Kazala
    Rajani Ratnaparkhi
  • subtitles
    Rajani Ratnaparkhi
    Dave Kazala
  • media manager
    Jordan Kawai
    Nisha Pahuja
    Blake MacFarlane
    Mitchell Allen
    Maria Komech
  • additional editing
    Rob Ruzic
  • additional camera
    Shanti Bhushan Roy
    Islahuddin Ashraf
    Saumyananda Sahi
    Rakesh Haridas
    Syed Husain Akbar
    Duraid Munajim
    Apal Singh
    Srikanth Kabothu
  • additional sound
    O V Sathiyaseelan
    S Kasthuri
    Mohandas VP
    Tamilarasi Narashiman
    Dhiman Karmakar
  • news reporter
    Bharti Dang
    Gauri Rani
    Amit Arora
  • studio operations manager
    Mark Wilson
  • production supervisor
    Marcus Matyas
  • senior production coordinator
    Jessica Jennings
    Andrew Martin-Smith
  • production coordinator
    Jennifer Bertling
  • technical coordinator
    Kevin Riley
  • technical assistant
    Q'Mal Labad-Workman
  • studio administrator
    Patricia Bourgeois
    Stefanie Brantner
    Leslie Anne Poyntz
  • studio coordinator
    Carly Kastner
  • marketing manager
    Jessica Gedge
    Andrea Elalouf
  • publicist
    Jennifer Mair
  • legal counsel
    Peter Kallianiotis
  • camera & sound equipment rental
    Ashu Solanki
    Accord Equipment
    Aakaar Vision
    Moving Media
    Filming India
    Dantkathaa Media
  • production driver
    Afzal Hussain
    Aditya Kumar
    Shashikant Tiwari
    Sanjay Lamba
  • production assistant
    Rajani Ratnaparkhi
    Mariam Zaidi
    Nishtha Sadwelkar
    Dhawalika Singh
    Omkar Divekar
    Catherine Anne Mills
    Haad Bakshi
    Patrice Roc
  • additional translation & subtitles
    Mariam Zaidi
    Lumma Maisha Hasan
    Meera Sharma
    Megha Saxena
    Omkar Divekar
    Mangesh Naidu
    Armaan Jawli
    Shiva Thorat
    Akanksha Gupta
    Anil Ratnaparkhi
    Subuhi Jiwani
    Nistha Sadwelkar
    Jyotsna Chaudhary
  • transcripts
    Laurel Toews
  • legal
    Danny Webber
  • production accountant
    Jonathan Wong
  • production bookkeeper
    Sam Simpson
  • production insurance
    Front Row Insurance
  • sound design
    Grant Edmonds
    Daniel Pellerin
  • sound mix
    Grant Edmonds
    Daniel Pellerin
  • additional re-recording mixer
    Lou Solakofski
  • assistant mixer
    Ella Melanson
  • facility
    Formosa Group Toronto
  • dialogue editor
    Patience Bradford
    Elma Bello
  • sound effects editor
    Ed Douglas
    Daniel Samaan
  • sound effects consultant
    Ginelle Alvaro
  • foley artist
    Leslie Rothwell
  • DV Script
    Sarah Saunders
  • musician
    Ed Hanley
    Santosh Naidu
    Debashis Sinha
    Ernie Tollar
    George Koller
    Jonathan Goldsmith
    Anjali
    Ranjit
  • score recording
    Jeff Wolpert
  • score mixing
    Jeff Wolpert
  • music editor
    Jordan Kawai
  • online editor
    Kyle Campbell
    Andrew Mandziuk
    Richard Doman
  • colourist
    Andrew Mandziuk
  • picture operations
    Bruce Rees
  • manager
    Lena Hamady
    Ashley Pounching

Suggestions

  • Why? Sexual Violence and Teens
    Why? Sexual Violence and Teens
    Danielle Sturk
    2022 39 min

    Danielle Sturk tackles the thorny issue of sexual violence against teens by boldly asking: Why? Young men, witnesses to the prevailing culture, and young women survivors of sexual assault share their personal reflections in the hopes of sparking the dialogue needed to end gender-based violence. Because things only change when people start talking and taking action.

  • A Scream from Silence
    A Scream from Silence
    Anne Claire Poirier
    1979 1 h 35 min

    This feature film documents the rape and eventual suicide of Suzanne, a nurse whose physical and emotional health deteriorates beyond repair as a result of the violence inflicted on her. Images of ritual and mass rape reinforce the horror of this act of domination. In this docudrama drawn from case histories, the filmmaker explores social attitudes that cause women to feel guilty for being raped. It touches upon the physical, emotional, spiritual and legal aspects of this crime.

  • Vendetta Song
    Vendetta Song
    Eylem Kaftan
    2005 52 min

    This short documentary follows Montreal filmmaker Eylem Kaftan as she travels to Turkey in an attempt to unravel the 30-year-old mystery of her aunt Guzide's murder. As she searches for clues and closure, she encounters antiquated customs in a Kurdish culture she's never known. She knows that her aunt was the victim of a senseless vendetta killing and as she ventures from village to village she pieces together the woman’s final days and closes in on the identity of her killer. Vendetta Song is produced by DLI Productions in co-production with the NFB.

  • Why Men Rape
    Why Men Rape
    Douglas Jackson
    1979 40 min

    An unusual documentary investigating rape from the assailant's point of view. Ten men convicted of rape tell their stories, describing their backgrounds, and their violent attacks on women. Social rape, involving people who know each other, is also examined. Two men found guilty of this less-publicized assault are interviewed. Lawyers, the police, teenagers, and men and women in a singles bar are interviewed. They touch on a wide range of issues related to sexual behaviour and attitudes. Why Men Rape is a guaranteed catalyst for discussion. Patrick Watson is the on-camera commentator.

  • this river
    this river
    Erika MacPherson & Katherena Vermette
    2016 19 min

    This short documentary offers an Indigenous perspective on the devastating experience of searching for a loved one who has disappeared. Volunteer activist Kyle Kematch and award-winning writer Katherena Vermette have both survived this heartbreak and share their histories with each other and the audience. While their stories are different, they both exemplify the beauty, grace, resilience, and activism born out of the need to do something.

  • Finding Dawn
    Finding Dawn
    Christine Welsh
    2006 1 h 13 min

    Acclaimed Métis filmmaker Christine Welsh brings us a compelling documentary that puts a human face on a national tragedy – the epidemic of missing or murdered Indigenous women in Canada. The film takes a journey into the heart of Indigenous women's experience, from Vancouver's skid row, down the Highway of Tears in northern BC, and on to Saskatoon, where the murders and disappearances of these women remain unsolved.

  • Beyond December 6
    Beyond December 6
    Catherine Fol
    1991 28 min

    One year after the tragedy that took the lives of fourteen female students, Montreal’s École Polytechnique has returned to something resembling normalcy. Nathalie Provost is a survivor of the shooting at the engineering school. Today, with friends, she opens up. About the tragedy, about feminism. About racism and sexism. About the fact that society has difficulty accepting difference. And, above all, about life, which must go on beyond December 6.

  • Abortion: Stories from North and South
    Abortion: Stories from North and South
    Gail Singer
    1984 54 min

    Women have always sought ways to terminate unwanted pregnancies, despite powerful patriarchal structures and systems working against them. This film provides a historical overview of how church, state and the medical establishment have determined policies concerning abortion. From this cross-cultural survey--filmed in Ireland, Japan, Thailand, Peru, Colombia, and Canada--emerges one reality: only a small percentage of the world's women has access to safe, legal operations.

  • Status Quo? The Unfinished Business of Feminism in Canada
    Status Quo? The Unfinished Business of Feminism in Canada
    Karen Cho
    2012 1 h 27 min

    Feminism has shaped the society we live in. But just how far has it brought us, and how relevant is it today? This feature documentary zeroes in on key concerns such as violence against women, access to abortion, and universal childcare, asking how much progress we have truly made on these issues. Rich with archival material and startling contemporary stories, Status Quo? uncovers answers that are provocative and at times shocking.

  • Who Cares
    Who Cares
    Rosie Dransfeld
    2012 1 h 19 min

    In this cinema vérité documentary, director Rosie Dransfeld captures the gritty and dangerous world of Edmonton's sex trade workers where, in a post-Pickton era, women now voluntarily provide police with DNA samples for future postmortem identification.

  • Nose and Tina
    Nose and Tina
    Norma Bailey
    1980 27 min

    This short documentary tells the unusual story of Nose and Tina, 2 people in love. He is employed as a brakeman, she as a sex worker. The film captures the domestic details of their life together and documents their hassles with work, money and the law.

  • More suggestions

