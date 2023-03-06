The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

KOROMOUSSO: Big Sister

KOROMOUSSO: Big Sister

&
| 1 h 16 min

With candor, humour and courage, a group of African-Canadian women challenge cultural taboos surrounding female sexuality and fight to take back ownership of their bodies. Combining her own journey with personal accounts from some of her radiant, endearing friends, co-director Habibata Ouarme explores the phenomenon of female genital mutilation and the road to individual and collective healing, both in Africa and in Canada.

Credits
  • writer
    Habibata Ouarme
    Jim Donovan
  • direction
    Habibata Ouarme
    Jim Donovan
  • research
    Habibata Ouarme
  • videography
    Vanessa Abadhir
    Jim Donovan
    Habibata Ouarme
    Denis McCready
  • sound recording
    François Normandin
  • production manager
    James Edward
    Érik Cimon
  • narration
    Habibata Ouarme
  • narration recording director
    Mélanie Dubois
  • editing
    François Normandin
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • sound editing
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • original music
    Jenny Salgado
  • music collaboration
    André Courcy
  • musician
    André Courcy
    Sadio Sissokho
    Chantal Bergeron
    Jenny Salgado
  • soloist
    Fabiola Aladin
  • participation
    Fatima
    Safieta Sawadogo
    Zainabou Ouedraogo
    Papa Ladjiké Diouf
    Angela Deane
    Michel Akotionga
    Vanessa Zandi Simba
    Edwige Goli
  • international safety study
    Aléas inc.
    Burkina Faso/Ivory Coast
    Tom Gauvreau
    Éric Beauséjour
  • technical support
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • colorization
    Denis Pilon
  • graphic designer
    Cynthia Ouellet
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • sound mixing
    Shelley Craig
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • production coordinator
    Sara Sajedi
    Isabelle Gatti
  • marketing manager
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Nathalie Guérard
  • administrator
    Alexandrine Torres de Figueiredo
    Sia Koukoulas
  • line producer
    Alexandrine Torres de Figueiredo
    Geneviève Duguay
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • executive producer
    Denis McCready
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • producer
    Denis McCready
    Christine Aubé
  • subtitling
    MELS Studios
  • translation
    MELS Studios
