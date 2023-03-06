With candor, humour and courage, a group of African-Canadian women challenge cultural taboos surrounding female sexuality and fight to take back ownership of their bodies. Combining her own journey with personal accounts from some of her radiant, endearing friends, co-director Habibata Ouarme explores the phenomenon of female genital mutilation and the road to individual and collective healing, both in Africa and in Canada.
KOROMOUSSO: Big Sister, Habibata Ouarme & Jim Donovan, provided by the National Film Board of Canada