K.C.I.: Beyond the Three R's

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School embodies some of the best features of public secondary education today. The school encourages students to learn beyond the classroom through innovative programs like Cooperative Education or Community Involvement, and welcomes adults into the school to complete their education or upgrade their skills. Through candid views of school activities, classroom discussions, and interviews with staff and students, the film takes its audience through a busy day at a large urban high school. It approaches many of the questions in the current debate on education.