K.C.I.: Beyond the Three R's

| 27 min

Kitchener Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School embodies some of the best features of public secondary education today. The school encourages students to learn beyond the classroom through innovative programs like Cooperative Education or Community Involvement, and welcomes adults into the school to complete their education or upgrade their skills. Through candid views of school activities, classroom discussions, and interviews with staff and students, the film takes its audience through a busy day at a large urban high school. It approaches many of the questions in the current debate on education.

Credits
  • director
    Scott Barrie
  • producer
    Silva Basmajian
    Arthur Hammond
  • executive producer
    Arthur Hammond
  • cinematography
    Mark Irwin
  • sound
    Douglas Ganton
  • editing
    Don Haig
  • sound editing
    Don Haig
    Scott Barrie
  • animation
    Andrew Ruhl
