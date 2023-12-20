[Spraying]

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.
Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
At an experimental farm in Summerland, British Columbia, scientists demonstrate the use of an experimental concentrate sprayer in orchards. It requires less chemical and gives more efficient spray coverage on the trees than the conventional sprayer.
Credits not available
Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device.