Spirit of Tibet: Journey to Enlightenment, The Life and World of Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche

The Spirit of Tibet is an intimate glimpse into the life and world of one of Tibet's most revered 20th-century teachers: Dilgo Khyentse Rinpoche (1910-1991). A writer, poet and meditation master, Khyentse Rinpoche was an inspiration to all who encountered him. His many students throughout the world included the Dalai Lama. This unique portrait tells Khyentse Rinpoche's story from birth to death... to rebirth--from his escape following China's invasion of Tibet to his determination to preserve and transmit Buddhist teachings far and wide. His life leads us on a journey revealing the wonders of Tibet's art, ritual, philosophy and sacred dance. Along with rarely photographed areas of Tibet, Bhutan and Nepal, this film features interviews with the Dalai Lama, who speaks candidly about his own spiritual life. Director Matthieu Ricard--noted French photographer, Buddhist monk and best-selling author--travelled with Khyentse Rinpoche for over 14 years.

Credits
  • director
    Matthieu Ricard
  • camera
    Matthieu Ricard
  • producer
    Gabriella Martinelli
  • executive producer
    Shechen Rabjam Rinpoche
  • co-producer
    Vivian Kurz
    Jane Morrison
  • script
    Matthieu Ricard
    Rudy Wurlitzer
  • editing
    Jane Morrison
  • sound editing
    Alan Perkins
  • re-recording
    Alan Perkins
  • narrator
    Richard Gere
