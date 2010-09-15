The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Man Who Talks with Wolves

The Man Who Talks with Wolves

| 52 min

In the wilderness of northern Quebec, Michel and Louise Pageau devote their lives to caring for injured wild animals and returning them to their natural habitat. Some animals simply cannot make it in the wild any more, so the Pageaus opened a shelter - the Pageau Refuge - for animals that cannot be released.

Michel Pageau has been interested in animals since childhood. A former trapper and hunter, he has a gift for making contact with wild creatures. Pageau feels a particular connection with wolves - and for several years he has maintained a friendship with a number of them, based on mutual trust. Their level of communication is astonishing. When Michel calls, the wolves respond. At one point, Michel is distressed because their rapport seems to have broken down. Ché-Cché, the head of the pack, will not let him approach. Can Michel rebuild their relationship?

With stunning images and poetic narration, The Man Who Talks with Wolves takes us into a mysterious world where the line between human and beast becomes blurred.

Credits
  • participant
    Michel Pageau
    Louise Pageau
    Nathalie Pageau
    Félix Offroy
    Robert Beaulieu
    Jean-Félix Bédard
    André-Guy Bernier
    Matilde Offroy
  • research
    Louise Girard
  • interviews
    Louise Girard
  • narration - writer
    Michel Garneau
  • narrator
    George Morris
  • voice
    Walter Massey
    Jane Woods
    Jennifer Seguin
    Howard Ryshpan
    Thor Bishopric
  • dubbing director
    A.J. Henderson
  • assistant director
    Louise Girard
  • director of photography
    Carlos Ferrand
  • cinematographer
    Carlos Ferrand
    André Marcoux
    Raymond Lemay
    Michel Pageau
    Sylvain Renaud
  • camera assistant
    André Marcoux
  • location sound
    Daniel Ferland
  • production assistant
    Steve Burman
    Philippe Lemay
    Jean-Raphaël Simoneau
  • editing
    André Marcoux
  • original music
    Claude Rivest
  • online editing
    Philippe De L'Étoile
  • English version
    Covitec
  • titles
    Véronique Papillon
  • sound design
    Alain Blais
  • sound editing
    Martin Messier
    Anne-Matilde Rousseau
  • re-recording
    Martin Messier
  • production secretary
    Brigitte Côté
    Danielle Parent
  • development consultant
    Jacques Marcotte
    Luce Roy
  • production consultant
    Yves Fortin
  • production accountant
    Gilles Cossette
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • production insurance
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
  • script
    Louise Girard
    Michel Garneau
  • director
    Carlos Ferrand
  • associate producer
    Jacques Turgeon
  • producer
    Yves Lafontaine

Education

Ages 9 to 13

Family Studies/Home Economics - Relationships
Geography - Environmental Issues
Science - Life Systems/Ecology

How does a passion for something become the impetus for an entire life, and how do we pass it on to the next generation? This is the subject of this affecting portrait of Michel Pageau and his family. This film is a versatile classroom tool, whether as a springboard for discussing environmental issues or a resource for ecology projects. Students can also do research into the various professions related to the life sciences.

