Please ensure JavaScript is enabled.
Travelling from Nunavut to Idaho, adventure filmmaker Sarah McNair-Landry creates a fascinating travelogue, combining extreme sports and breathtaking Arctic landscapes.
My 2020, Sarah McNair-Landry, provided by the National Film Board of Canada
For an optimal NFB experience, download our app on your favourite platform.
We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.
If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.