My 2020

My 2020

| 34 min

Travelling from Nunavut to Idaho, adventure filmmaker Sarah McNair-Landry creates a fascinating travelogue, combining extreme sports and breathtaking Arctic landscapes.

Embed this code on your site

My 2020, Sarah McNair-Landry, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • writer
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • researcher
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • director of photography
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • sound recording
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • additional camera
    Erik Boomer
  • editor
    Sarah McNair-Landry
    Boban Caldovic
  • narration
    Eric McNair-Landry
    Sarah McNair-Landry
  • sound design
    Daniel Toussaint
  • editing
    Daniel Toussaint
  • script consultant
    Nadine Gomez
  • editing consultant
    Nadine Gomez
  • original music
    Daniel Toussaint
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • graphic design
    Alain Ostiguy
  • sound mixing
    Isabelle Lussier
  • subtitling
    MELS Studios
  • translation
    MELS Studios
  • archives
    Sarah McNair-Landry
    Erik Boomer
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • production coordinator
    Sara Sajedi
  • administrator
    Alexandrine Torres de Figueiredo
    Sia Koukoulas
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • technical support
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • legal counsel
    Julie Patry
  • line producer
    Alexandrine Torres de Figueiredo
    Geneviève Duguay
  • producer
    Denis McCready
  • executive producer
    Denis McCready
 See also
Psychology and Psychiatry
Sports and Leisure - Winter Sports
Sports and Leisure
Health and Medicine
Animals
All subjects
New Releases
All channels

Related Films

More great films

Explore

The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes. If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more