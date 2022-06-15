Qimmiq: Canada's Arctic Dog

Qimmiq: Canada's Arctic Dog

| 24 min
Free
streaming

The Eskimo dog--the Qimmiq--has been an integral part of northern Canadian life for almost two thousand years. Archival photographs and film footage illustrate how this hard-working purebred was used for hunting, pulling sleds and keeping polar bears at bay. However, by 1975, the breed, decimated by a changing northern lifestyle, was all but extinct. This inspiring documentary shows the dedicated efforts of biologist Dr. William Carpenter to revitalize the strain and how, with support from local Inuit societies, his breeding project has resulted in a growing and once again thriving Qimmiq population.

Embed this code on your site

Qimmiq: Canada's Arctic Dog, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • script
    Mary Anne DeWolf
  • sound
    Mary Anne DeWolf
  • camera
    Andrew Steen
  • editing
    Michael Smith
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • narrator
    Campbell Lane
 See also
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit)
Animals
All subjects
More great films