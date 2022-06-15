Canada's Reindeer

Canada's Reindeer

| 24 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

In 1935 a herd of 2,700 reindeer completed a five-year journey from Alaska to north of the Arctic circle. They were imported and re-settled by the Canadian Government in an effort to improve the economic conditions of the Inuit. This film is the story of the trek, the raising of reindeer for saleable meat, its effects upon the people, and the transformation of herding from a primitive art to one using modern technology. The film shows how an ecologically sound, make-work project that started as a gamble ended up a success, generating jobs and money for the local people.

Credits
  • script
    Mary Anne DeWolf
  • sound
    Mary Anne DeWolf
  • camera
    Andrew Steen
  • editing
    Michael Smith
  • re-recording
    Barry P. Jones
  • narrator
    Campbell Lane
