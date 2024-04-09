The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Dreams of Education

2003 10 min
Dreams of Education sees a group of young high school students as they express their anxieties about life after high school and their ability to afford a post-secondary education.

Dreams of Education

Dreams of Education sees a group of young high school students as they express their anxieties about life after high school and their ability to afford a post-secondary education.

  • writer
    Nora Kevorkian
  • director
    Nora Kevorkian
  • producer
    Karen King-Chigbo
  • editor
    Gord McFarlane
  • director of photography
    Michael Grippo
  • sound recordist
    Don Grundsten
    Brent Robichaud
  • sound editor
    Janice MacNeil
  • music
    Louis Marc Vautour
  • associate producer
    Juliette Powell
  • story editing consultant
    Alicia Payne
  • production manager
    Douglas MacFarlane
  • re-recording
    Kevin Tokar
  • online editor
    Dan Johnston
  • production supervisor
    Kemp Archibald
  • production coordinator
    Julietta McGovern
  • post-production coordinator
    Derrick Beckles
  • assistant production supervisor
    Mark Wilson
  • program administrator
    Ida Di Fruscia
  • senior production administrative assistant
    Joanne Forrest
  • product manager
    Sue Mander
  • research
    Alicia Payne
    Elissa McBride
  • edit suite technician
    Rob McMahon
  • production stills photographer
    Nora Kevorkian
  • consulting director
    Terence Macartney-Filgate
  • consulting producer
    Peter Starr
  • senior producer
    Silva Basmajian
  • executive producer
    Sylvia Sweeney
  • rap music writer
    Josh Blank
    Joey Chong
    Joseph Yoon
    Kevin Loo
    Som Vicharanakul
  • rap music performer
    Josh Blank
    Joey Chong
    Joseph Yoon
    Kevin Loo
    Som Vicharanakul

Dreams of Education
Explore