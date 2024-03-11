The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Fear and Horror

1965 12 min

The capacity for irrational fears increases with intelligence, being characteristic of the higher animals and people rather than of lower animals, and of older rather than of younger subjects. In this film Dr. D.O. Hebb proposes that emotion is a direct function of intelligence.

Fear and Horror

Details

The capacity for irrational fears increases with intelligence, being characteristic of the higher animals and people rather than of lower animals, and of older rather than of younger subjects. In this film Dr. D.O. Hebb proposes that emotion is a direct function of intelligence.

Psychology and Psychiatry
All subjects
  • director
    Arthur Lipsett
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
  • consultant
    D.O. Hebb

Fear and Horror
Explore