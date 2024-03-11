Fear and Horror

The capacity for irrational fears increases with intelligence, being characteristic of the higher animals and people rather than of lower animals, and of older rather than of younger subjects. In this film Dr. D.O. Hebb proposes that emotion is a direct function of intelligence.
