Condition Improved

1946 34 min
Coming soon

An account of the contribution of occupational therapy to the successful treatment of victims of accidents, disease and mental illness. Modern medical theory gives an important place to the patient's mental and emotional state as a factor in facilitating or delaying recovery. How occupational therapy assists in this aspect of medical treatment is illustrated.

Condition Improved

Details

Psychology and Psychiatry
Health and Medicine
All subjects
  • director
    Stanley Jackson
  • producer
    Vincent Paquette
  • camera
    Lorne C. Batchelor
  • editing
    Helen Lewis
  • narrator
    Harold Cranfield
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn

