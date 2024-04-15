Condition Improved

An account of the contribution of occupational therapy to the successful treatment of victims of accidents, disease and mental illness. Modern medical theory gives an important place to the patient's mental and emotional state as a factor in facilitating or delaying recovery. How occupational therapy assists in this aspect of medical treatment is illustrated.
