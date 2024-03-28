The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

In a Box

1968 4 min

A short animated film of line drawings suggesting the predicament of people who find themselves boxed in by life. It takes only a few deft strokes of the animator's pen to show how people's lives are limited by their own view of things. The box they are in may not fit; it may be uncomfortable in many ways, but they rush back to its familiarity, if not security, even though brief sorties outside may show them a bigger world.

Psychology and Psychiatry
  • director
    Elliot Noyes
  • animation
    Elliot Noyes
  • producer
    Robert Verrall
  • sound
    Claude Jutra

