A short animated film of line drawings suggesting the predicament of people who find themselves boxed in by life. It takes only a few deft strokes of the animator's pen to show how people's lives are limited by their own view of things. The box they are in may not fit; it may be uncomfortable in many ways, but they rush back to its familiarity, if not security, even though brief sorties outside may show them a bigger world.
