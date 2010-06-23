The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Alphabet

1966 6 min

This short animation is an energetic romp through the letters of the alphabet, A for Apple, Z for Zebra. None, however, retains the expected form for long, fading, changing at the artist's whim. Appropriate for anyone at the reading-readiness stage, young or old.

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Coming soon
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus
Alphabet

Details

This short animation is an energetic romp through the letters of the alphabet, A for Apple, Z for Zebra. None, however, retains the expected form for long, fading, changing at the artist's whim. Appropriate for anyone at the reading-readiness stage, young or old.

Literature and Language
All subjects
  • director
    Elliot Noyes
  • script
    Elliot Noyes
  • animation
    Elliot Noyes
  • producer
    Robert Verrall
  • music
    Pierre F. Brault

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Study Guide - Guide 1

For pre- and emerging readers: the animated drawings of nouns and verbs, beginning with the letters of the alphabet,  encourages imaginative interpretation, vocabulary development and storytelling. Using markers on acetates and photographing their drawings with a digital camera; students can create their own Alphabet film. 

Alphabet
Also available
DVD

Explore