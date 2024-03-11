The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

The Puzzle of Pain

1965 12 min

The perception of pain is modified by our past experiences, our expectations and our emotional attitudes. In this film Dr. Ronald Melzack of McGill University discusses the psychological phenomena of pain and their underlying neurophysical mechanisms.

Details

Psychology and Psychiatry
Health and Medicine
All subjects
  • director
    Arthur Lipsett
  • producer
    Joseph Koenig
  • consultant
    D.O. Hebb

